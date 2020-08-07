Tanzania: Simba - Plan CAF Level Conquest After Sealing Treble of Titles

WINNING Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) was what champions Simba SC needed most to end last season as kings with three essential silverwares and still look to be a side capable of dominating next season.

But the continental level or CAF level tournament Simba will be engaged in next season will tell the world the real meaning of Simba's superior performance in domestic competitions.

No doubt, the Reds were vibrant throughout last season, using well the squad they have to get tangible results in most of the competitions they played and that worked perfectly well for them. Will their football supremacy find victims outside Tanzania?

Is the big question and well a call that urges Simba to work hard next season if they want to win the continent's titles or even advance further than the group stage.

Probably, it is the first time in the club's history for Simba to pocket three domestic titles in a single season and undoubtedly, if there was still one more trophy for them to fight for, definitely, they could have once again bagged the fourth one.

While Simba celebrate their treble, also much praise should be given to their ASFC finalists Namungo FC who were also among the best teams last season as they succeeded to ascend from the First Division League (FDL) all the way to finish in top four of the league table.

Leaving that aside, Namungo splinted much further to play in the lucrative finals of ASFC for the first time in their history but could not manage to lift the glittering trophy even though they automatically claimed a chance to play in CAF Confederation Cup in the upcoming campaign.

It was a surprise though for Namungo coach Thiery Hitimana who among other things, named lack of experience for his side to the defeat while at the same time, they played in the finals against a team which they occasionally meet in the top flight league.

If at this juncture, lack of experience was labelled as a reason for their nosedive, what will he say when they will be battling in the CAF Confederations Cup against teams they have hardly met before? It should be known that football is the same everywhere in this world, guided by the same principles, played by the same number of players and many other things which are equal.

Let the ' lack of experience' thing be buried and instead, fight as men with lungs out. It is a common thing that whenever a team is defeated in a certain competition for the first time, the blame is on 'lack of experience' which is not right at all.

This, however, may be the first and probably the last time for Namungo to play in international matches as such, it is up to them to fully utilise this golden opportunity within their reach. Having said that, the venue Nelson Mandela Stadium is among the best in the country but unfortunately, the pitch was not so friendly to let the men on the battlefield enjoy their work.

Borrowing the words which the former Young Africans Head Coach Luc Eymael used to say whenever playing on the unfriendly pitch outside Dar es Salaam that the ball was bouncing like when cooking popcorns, yes, this was the case at Nelson Mandela venue.

The structure itself in terms of arrangement of stands is simply amazing but much work should be done to improve further the pitch. With the fact that there is no team in the Vodacom Premier League representing Rukwa region, one wonders if there will be more upgrade works to happen after the ASFC finals.

However, it was interesting to hear from the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) president Wallace Karia who pointed out that the Federation will continue to keep a third eye on how the venue will be safely kept so as to make it remain in playable condition.

Based on the attendance on the match day, surely, Rukwa needs to have a team to trade in the elite league so as to promote the growth of football in the area. It was also very pleasing to note that the government is planning to construct a modern sports complex in Rukwa of which once completed, it will provide the base for development of sports.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Generally, what TFF is doing to take ASFC finals to various places in the country is something to be applauded highly like the way Deputy Minister in the Ministry for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Juliana Shonza did after the game.

She gave kudos to TFF for such a tendency saying it helps a lot to open up those areas which are lowly known in terms of sport activities. Once again, congrats to both Simba and Namungo for earning opportunities to fly high national colours in international games next season where only focus and determination will surely take you further.

As a sports loving nation, Tanzanians will be happy one day to congregate at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam to receive either CAF Champions League (CAF CL) title or CAF Confederation Cup trophy.