Tanzania: 2020/21 Should Bring Football to Next Level

ALREADY hitting headlines in both print and electronic media outlets, we call the teams engaged in the Premier and First Division leagues to use it wisely in picking quality players who can deliver.

Tanzania envoys in the two biggest continental level football tournaments, Simba and Namungo have been known, but qualifying to play in the big tournaments, should be taken as a wake-up call to start preparing players and squads that deserve to play in the continental class events.

Both Simba and Namungo, or Young Africans and Azam, who missed tickets to play in the big events must have learnt well that nothing short of hard work, thorough planning and extra efforts play are the figureheads towards reaching the desired destination.

Tanzanian envoys should take their dismal performance in both CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup last year as a good lesson; hence it forces them to start preparing squads that can make the teams and the country proud at the end of the 2020-21 season.

It was sad last year that all six teams; Simba, Young Africans and KMKM who played in the CAF Championship League and Azam, KMC and Malindi who represented the country in the CAF Confederation Cup, all crashed out miserably in the early stages.

Simba were eliminated by UD Songo of Mozambique, Yanga made exit after 3-2 aggregate loss to Zesco while KMKM lost heavily to Primeiro de Agosto of Angola. Others; Azam FC were eliminated by Platinum of Zimbabwe, KMC to AS Kigali of Rwanda.

To avoid this season's hoodoo, our teams ought to have had lengthy time to hone their skills for the looming events, so it is our belief that they are up to the challenge.

The start of the transfer window means the new season year is coming at the time when all teams are fully engaged in handpicking best players who will serve them effectively before it is closed down.

Players in the teams should strive to demonstrate their skills at both individual and teamwork basis, since the ongoing Premier League also serves as a good market for talented players.

We don't have to think much to see what the country reaped from the 2019/20 league season, as the country's performance in the two CAF tournaments results tell it all.

We would again insist players who will be picked to work hard for their teams and themselves as we have witnessed that football nowadays pays handsomely as the most entertaining source of income.