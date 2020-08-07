Tanzania: Shein Puts Violence Preachers On Notice

PRESIDENT Ali Mohamed Shein has strongly condemned violence preachers, saying the government was firm and would squarely deal with the culprits.

"Let's preserve and protect our hard earned peace and har circles, but "our lives always remain." "There is always life before elections and there will be life after elections," President Shein said, stressing that peace and tranquility should remain the top priority of all the 1.5 million plus islanders.

"Elections are seasonal but peace is important for our survival all the time," he explained. President Shein belittled violence embracing politicians, dismissing them as 'bankrupt', arguing that there is no right that can be genuinely pursued mony...we have no alternative to peace. We can mistakenly allow a few selfish people to disrupt our serenity but to rebuild it will be an uphill task," Dr Shein told wananchi at Chamanangwe grounds here yesterday.

Launching the third Nanenane agricultural exhibitions, he reminded them that general elections come and go in five year through fighting on the streets.

"This country boasts of credible justice dispensing systems ...whoever feels to have been denied of any right should use the right channels to pursue those rights, if any," said Dr Shein, elaborating that the judiciary was the proper channel through which justice and rights could be sought.

Dr Shein particularly warned the youth to abstain from politically instigated movements, which might end up endangering their future as well as the country's peace and tranquility. "...and let me urge you- my fellow elders-talk to your children and grand children on peace preservation," said the seventh-phase Isles president, adding: "Multipartism never meant physical fights and hatred...it meant political competition based on sober arguments."

Dr Shein spoke highly of a peaceful Zanzibar, which he said had created a supportive environment for social and economic activities to flourish especially during the past decade under his leadership.

"This is not Pemba that we were used to...let us all be proud of what we have achieved and join hands against any person trying to take us back to those bad days," he added.