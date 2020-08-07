Rwanda: Ferwafa Confirms Start Date for 2020/21 Season

The Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) has announced that the 2020/21 domestic topflight league will get underway on Friday, October 30.

The final match-day is slated for Thursday, May 20, 2021.

According to a statement from Ferwafa, its Executive Committee meeting held on July 31 approved the competition calendar, including schedules for the postponed competitions of the 2019/20 season that has been suspended since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Playoffs of the men's second division league is one of the suspended competitions. They will be played in a single knock-out format from October 2 to 17 in Kigali. The first and second division women leagues will also be completed from October 3 and December 20.

Meanwhile, the second-tier league's new campaign will also tentatively kick-off on October 31 and climax on May 29, 2021.

The 2021 edition of the Peace Cup tournament has been scheduled for February 4 - June 5, and player registration period has also been approved.

Player registration period

The first player registration period in the Rwanda Premier League and second division championship will last 10 weeks, starting on August 16 to October 24, while the second period, covering three weeks, will commence on the 18th of January, 2021 and end on February 5.

In women's football, player registration will open up on December 1 and run through January 28, 2021.

The calendar is subject to changes depending on the government's measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.