Rwanda: AS Kigali Wins Tough Race to Sign Muhadjiri

AS Kigali have beaten stiff competition from a couple of clubs to sign coveted forward Muhadjiri Hakizimana.

Currently one of the hottest assets on the Rwandan football scene, Muhadjiri has for weeks been on the radar of local outfit Rayon Sports and Tanzania giants Young Africans.

The 25-year old last season played for Emirates FC, a United Arab Emirates based-side, which he joined in mid-2019 for a record fee of $300,000 (about Rwf274 million) on a two-year deal, making him Rwanda's most expensive player.

However, after just one season, the Rwanda international left the club on mutual agreement before he returned to the country last month.

Speaking to Francis Gasana, the AS Kigali Secretary-General, Muhadjiri has signed a one-year contract worth Rwf17 million as a sign-on fee, but he did not disclose any further details.

"He is a good player who will be very helpful in the midfield and attack. If he lives up to the expectations and gives good results, we could extend his contract at the end of the season."

The former APR star joins a talented midfield mix at the Nyamirambo-based side where he will play alongside Eric 'Zidane' Nsabimana, Tumaini Ntamuhanga and Felix Ndekwe.

Muhadjiri will don shirt number 10 at AS Kigali.