Malawi: Rock Crashes Man to Death in Illegal Gold Mine

A 34-year-old man has been crashed to death in an illegal gold mine in Kasungu.

Kasungu police spokesperson Harry Namwaza has identified the dead person as Maxwell Kaomba.

"He went into the Kasama gold mine near Kasama river for gold mining. Unfortunately, a rock fell on his head and crashed him to death," said Namwaza.

Namwaza has since warned people against illegal mining, saying this is not the first time to have a casualty on the same illegal gold mine.

Kaomba hailed from Kankwao village in chief Kaomba's area in Kasungu.

The rush for minerals is taking its toll in other districts such as Salima, Mangochi, Ntcheu and Neno.

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) dispersed illegal gold-miners in Namizimu Forest in Makanjira, Mangochi District.

People desperate to make ends meet have bought pieces of land containing gold deposits to mine gold.