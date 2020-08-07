Malawi: Rock Crashes Man to Death in Illegal Gold Mine

6 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A 34-year-old man has been crashed to death in an illegal gold mine in Kasungu.

Kasungu police spokesperson Harry Namwaza has identified the dead person as Maxwell Kaomba.

"He went into the Kasama gold mine near Kasama river for gold mining. Unfortunately, a rock fell on his head and crashed him to death," said Namwaza.

Namwaza has since warned people against illegal mining, saying this is not the first time to have a casualty on the same illegal gold mine.

Kaomba hailed from Kankwao village in chief Kaomba's area in Kasungu.

The rush for minerals is taking its toll in other districts such as Salima, Mangochi, Ntcheu and Neno.

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) dispersed illegal gold-miners in Namizimu Forest in Makanjira, Mangochi District.

People desperate to make ends meet have bought pieces of land containing gold deposits to mine gold.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.