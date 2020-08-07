Malawi: DPP Crisis - Forcing Bj Mpinganjira to Retire From Frontline Politics

The once might Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is slowly degenerating into a rubble, with sediments scattered around and appears to have found enemies within the house.

It all started with Ken Msonda calling for the retirement of the incumbent party president, Peter Mutharika, arguing he is too old to attend the day-to-day operations of the party.

Now, another faction is demanding the ouster of veteran politician Brown James Mpinganjira from frontline politics.

To demonstrate its seriousness on their call for Mpinganjira's exit from active politics, the faction has organized demonstrations on 28 August 2020.

The protests will take place in Blantyre, according to a poster circulating on the social media.

"The demonstrations will take place at the Upper Stadium to DPP Office. Dress code is blue t-shirts and black trousers," reads the poster.

It adds that BJ needs to be shown an exit door because he is a recycled politician and that any party he joins loses an election.

"We have vibrant MPs, why have BJ?" asks the faction, further stressing that Mpinganjira is not trustworthy.

Mpinganjira , former minister, is one the frontline troops who championed multi-party democracy and fought for one party dictatorship.

He was a powerful minister in the United Democratic Front (UDF) but quit the party to form his NDA which he contested for presidency in 2004 and lost.

He rejoined UDF after 2004 elections and in 2009 contested as running mate to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate John Tembo but lost.

Mpinganjira then joined People's Party (PP) of former president Joyce Banda where he was treasurer general but dumped the party after it lost 2014 elections.

He then joined DPP.

Mpinganjira is also a self-styled evangelist.