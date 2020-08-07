Malawi: DPP Crisis - Forcing Bj Mpinganjira to Retire From Frontline Politics

6 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

The once might Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is slowly degenerating into a rubble, with sediments scattered around and appears to have found enemies within the house.

It all started with Ken Msonda calling for the retirement of the incumbent party president, Peter Mutharika, arguing he is too old to attend the day-to-day operations of the party.

Now, another faction is demanding the ouster of veteran politician Brown James Mpinganjira from frontline politics.

To demonstrate its seriousness on their call for Mpinganjira's exit from active politics, the faction has organized demonstrations on 28 August 2020.

The protests will take place in Blantyre, according to a poster circulating on the social media.

"The demonstrations will take place at the Upper Stadium to DPP Office. Dress code is blue t-shirts and black trousers," reads the poster.

It adds that BJ needs to be shown an exit door because he is a recycled politician and that any party he joins loses an election.

"We have vibrant MPs, why have BJ?" asks the faction, further stressing that Mpinganjira is not trustworthy.

Mpinganjira , former minister, is one the frontline troops who championed multi-party democracy and fought for one party dictatorship.

He was a powerful minister in the United Democratic Front (UDF) but quit the party to form his NDA which he contested for presidency in 2004 and lost.

He rejoined UDF after 2004 elections and in 2009 contested as running mate to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate John Tembo but lost.

Mpinganjira then joined People's Party (PP) of former president Joyce Banda where he was treasurer general but dumped the party after it lost 2014 elections.

He then joined DPP.

Mpinganjira is also a self-styled evangelist.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.