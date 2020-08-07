Malawi: PAC Meets Over Muslim Billboard Vandalism - Agree to Pacify the Religious Clash

6 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has met in Lilongwe on Thursday where members discussed how to ease religious tension between Christians and Muslims following the vandalism of a Muslim billboard.

PAC spokesperson Gilford Matonga has confirmed the meeting, saying they were moved by the Minister of Civic Education and Unity Timothy Mtambo, who wrote them requesting for the PAC intervention.

"We were meeting to discuss how best to mediate on the matter. We will take up the task," said Matonga.

PAC membership is inclusive of both Christians and Muslims.

However, Matonga could not be drawn to comment on when the mediation would start and details of the mediation process.

In a strongly worded letter, Muslim Association of Malawi described the action to vandalise the billboard as provocative.

In a letter signed by Dinala Chabula, the association says the Muslim Information Bureau sought all legal processes before the Blantyre city council granted permission to erect the billboard.

The Evangelical Association of Malawi, Blantyre chapter asked the council to pull down the billboard, describing it as provocative and an insult to Christianity.

The billboard has a message which says since people have read the Biblical Old and New Testaments, they should now read the latest Testament which the billboard say is the Quran, the holy book of Muslims.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.