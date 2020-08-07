Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Suspends Gata, Unleashes Zacc On Zesa Boss, Board

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has put his foot down and suspended - with immediate effect - ZESA Holdings Executive chair Sydney Gata and the entire ZESA board which is mired in corruption allegations.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has also been given four weeks to conclude investigations into corruption allegations against the chairman and the board.

Gata is in the eye of the storm for allegedly allocating for his personal use, five company vehicles, scuttling the disciplinary hearing of a top executive, spending $10 million on Christmas parties, sending four consultants to South Africa, and setting up a trust to mine gold.

In a statement Thursday, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda said the suspensions were with immediate effect.

"His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has suspended the Executive Chairman of the ZESA Holdings, Dr Sydney Gata and the entire ZESA Board Members with immediate effect," Sibanda said.

The utility's executive chair who was suspended by the Board members last week scoffed at the board's decision to suspend him and refused to vacate office, insisting he could not be investigated by his juniors.

He adamantly insisted only President Mnangagwa could suspend him.

Mnangagwa further directed the ZACC chairperson Justice Matanda-Moyo to undertake thorough investigation into the allegations levelled against Gata by Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi.

Said Sibanda, "President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also directed the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo to immediately undertake thorough investigations into, the allegations levelled against Executive Chairman by Honorable Minister Energy and Power development Fortune Chasi, and any other underlying corrupt activities bedevilling Zesa Board and the electricity sector as a whole," read the statement.

Mnangagwa gave ZACC just four weeks to complete all investigations and present the findings.

"President Mnangagwa expects ZACC to complete its investigations as well as tabling its report on the findings within four weeks," added Sibanda.