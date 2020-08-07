Malawi: Escom Imports of Electricity Polls Cost Raiply K2.5 Billion

6 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A local timber plantation company has lamented that Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) decision to import poles for electricity has cost the company K2.5 billion risking local jobs.

Raiply managing director Krishna Dassi has told minister of Labour Ken Kandodo that the state run power distribution company stopped buying local poles for electricity in 2018.

"This has a significant negative effect on the employment of the local workers in the country. In fact, we have lost K2.5 billion," said Dassi.

The Tonse alliance government has tall order to create one million jobs within a year.

Kandodo said he would discuss the matter with relevant authorities, including Escom to see the way forward.

Many commentators have questioned the rationale of importing wood poles when supplies are available locally.

But Escom spokesperson Innocent Chitosi s explained that the decision to import poles was due to concerns of capacity and quality of local supplies.

He said the Raiply poles lasted for a year only whilst durable original poles last for 15 years.

But according to Raiply management, there has not been any formal complaint from Escom about the quality of the poles.

Dassi said said Raiply has been maintaining high standards for poles certified by the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS).

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.