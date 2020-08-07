Malawi: PAC Tells Chakwera to Desist Selective Justice in Corruption Fight

Facebook / Dr Lazarus Chakwera
Dr Lazarus Chakwera
6 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A high-level delegation from the quasi-religious organization, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has told President Lazarus Chakwera to desist from selective justice in his crusade against corruption.

PAC spokesperson Gilford MatoNga said in an interview that the quasi-religious body encouraged the President for his relentless war against graft but told him the war should not be one sided.

"We requested him that there should not be selective justice in the fight against corruption. Anyone involved, whether from the Tonse alliance or opposition, must be prosecuted," he said.

This comes at a time when there have been calls for the government to institute an inquiry into how former president Joyce Banda sold the presidential jet amid revelations that the money might have been abused.

He said the political will to fight graft must not be accompanied by selective justice.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times.

