Somalia: Mudolood Clan Conference Urges Somalia Gov to Hold Timely Elections to Avoid Possible Political Crisis.

6 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Mudulood Mudolood Clan conference Communique

The clan which has been meeting in Mogadishu last 4 days issues this communique

1-Mudolood Clan conference urges Somalia to hold timely elections to avoid possible political crisis.

2-The Clan which has been meeting in Mogadishu since Monday thanked the international Community for supporting Somalia, but warned against any introduction of non- Amisom/foreign troops during this electioneering time.

3-While they admitted the threat of al-Shabaab is stronger this time, they called for clans to organise local struggles to remove the militants from their remaining strongholds.

3The Clan says country should urgently determine how to administer Mogadishu as soon as possible. The Capital's status has been under debate on whether yo make it a state ir run it from the federal government, despite having 18 districts.

- They welcomed talks between Somalia and Somaliland, which restarted last month

-They lauded the Dhusamareb talks between the federal govt and the federal states

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.