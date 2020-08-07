Somalia: Mudolood Clan Conference Urges Somalia Gov to Hold Timely Elections to Avoid Possible Political Crisis.

Mudulood Mudolood Clan conference Communique

The clan which has been meeting in Mogadishu last 4 days issues this communique

1-Mudolood Clan conference urges Somalia to hold timely elections to avoid possible political crisis.

2-The Clan which has been meeting in Mogadishu since Monday thanked the international Community for supporting Somalia, but warned against any introduction of non- Amisom/foreign troops during this electioneering time.

3-While they admitted the threat of al-Shabaab is stronger this time, they called for clans to organise local struggles to remove the militants from their remaining strongholds.

3The Clan says country should urgently determine how to administer Mogadishu as soon as possible. The Capital's status has been under debate on whether yo make it a state ir run it from the federal government, despite having 18 districts.

- They welcomed talks between Somalia and Somaliland, which restarted last month

-They lauded the Dhusamareb talks between the federal govt and the federal states