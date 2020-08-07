Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Receives Telephone Call From Mike Pompeo

Khartoum — Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk, on Thursday, received telephone call from the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo dealing with Sudan-US bilateral relations and the efforts being exerted to revoke Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.

Hamdouk tweeted on his Tweeter account that he is very pleasure to receive a telephone call from the US Secretary of State to continue discussion on lifting Sudan's name from the terrorist list.

"Sudan looks forward to continuous support of the US Administration during the transitional period" the Prime Minister tweeted.