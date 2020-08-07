Sudan: Governor of Nahr El-Neil Halts All Certified Projects and Programs

ED-Damar — The Wali (governor) of Nahr El-Neil State, Dr. Amna Ahmed Al-Mekki, on Thursday, gave directives for stopping all the certified projects and program since the beginning of the current year with the review of the entire projects in the state.

The directives were issued in a meeting she held, in Ed-Damar, at the Government Secretariat.

The meeting reviewed the general health situation in the state and issued directives to determine the actual needs of the isolation centers in the state following the decrease of COVID-19 cases in the state.