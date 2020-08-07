Sudan: UN Expresses Readiness to Assist Sudan to Ward Off Impacts of Floods

6 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) , on Thursday, held a meeting with the Heads of the UN organizations and Representatives of the international aid organizations to review the situation of the rains and the floods that hit the country recently. The meeting which was attended by the MINISTER OF Labor and Social Development, Lena Al-Sheikh in the presence of the ministry's Undersecretary and the HAC reviewed the impacts of the rainy season and its impact on the country.

The minister briefed the meeting on the government response to the foods in Khartoum and the states and the requested needs during the coming period, stressing the necessity for coordination between the government and the international efforts to ward off the effects of the floods in Khartoum and he states.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Sudan, Massimo Dyana expressed readiness to extend the requested aid and support to the government in his connection.

