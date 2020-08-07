Sudan: Hamdouk Receives Telephone Call From Saudi FM

Khartoum — Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk, on Thursday, received telephone call from the Saudi Foreign Minister, Amir, Fisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud.

The two sides reviewed the Sudan's Friends meeting cheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia during August.12.2020.

Hamadouk discussed with the Saudi Foreign Minister the necessity for reactivating the Joint Economic Committee, the joint work to make a success the Transitional period, maintaining the Red Sea security and means for development of investment between the two countries.