Somalia: Thousands More Displaced By Riverine Floods in Southern Areas of Somalia

Riverine flooding has displaced more people and inundated farmland in southern areas of Somalia. On 1 August, partners reported that over 10,000 people were reportedly affected by floods after two rivers broke their banks in Janaale, Marka district in Lower Shabelle region, South West State. Houses and crops were damaged. Some 6,000 people who were displaced by the floods have moved to IDP sites in Buufow Bacaad, Gandawe, Shalanbood and KM50 town of Marka district.

Reports further indicate that 27,000 IDP families in eight settlements of Alyasir Camp in KM50 are at risk of flooding as their shelters are located in low lying areas. There are indications of reducing rains in Lower and Middle Shabelle, which could mitigate the flood risk.

In Belet Weyne district, Hirshabelle State, the river level had by 2 August reduced noticeably. In Banadir region, about 800 flood-displaced families from Afgooye district arrived in Kahda district during the last week of July. Afgooye and Wanla Weyn districts in Lower Shabelle are the worst affected, with an estimated 70,000 people affected since 5 July, of whom 42,000 are displaced.

The floods also destroyed houses, other properties and large swathes of farmland with crops. In many areas of southern and central Somalia, the ongoing Hagaa season rains have been heavier than previous years, with strong winds and lower temperatures reported. Overall, more than 191,800 people have been affected by flash and riverrine floods between May and July in Hirshabelle, South West and Jubaland states. Nearly 147,579