Kenya: Azam Sign Gor Mahia Ace

Gor Mahia goalkeeper David Mapigano has joined Tanzanian Premier League side Azam on a two-year contract.

The Tanzanian international Thursday confirmed that he has signed for Azam after terminating his contract with Gor Mahia on mutual consent.

He says financial struggles at K'Ogalo and lack of action due to the cancellation of the 2019/20 season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic were some of the reasons which informed his decision.

"Tanzanian league had resumed while the fate of KPL still remained unknown. I got the Azam opportunity and I grabbed it, it's a two year contract and I hope to give my best," he told Nation Sport on phone from his base in Arusha, Tanzania.

Mapigano who signed for K'Ogalo in July 2018 from Singida United, had earlier insisted that he would only return to the country and commit his future to Gor after his salary arrears had been cleared.

He had a running three-year contract with Gor which was supposed to end in July 2021.

The development comes barely a fortnight after Gor signed goalkeeper Levis Opiyo from Nairobi City Stars while another custodian Fredrick Odhiambo left the club.