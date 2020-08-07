Kenya: Azam Sign Gor Mahia Ace

6 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia goalkeeper David Mapigano has joined Tanzanian Premier League side Azam on a two-year contract.

The Tanzanian international Thursday confirmed that he has signed for Azam after terminating his contract with Gor Mahia on mutual consent.

He says financial struggles at K'Ogalo and lack of action due to the cancellation of the 2019/20 season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic were some of the reasons which informed his decision.

"Tanzanian league had resumed while the fate of KPL still remained unknown. I got the Azam opportunity and I grabbed it, it's a two year contract and I hope to give my best," he told Nation Sport on phone from his base in Arusha, Tanzania.

Mapigano who signed for K'Ogalo in July 2018 from Singida United, had earlier insisted that he would only return to the country and commit his future to Gor after his salary arrears had been cleared.

He had a running three-year contract with Gor which was supposed to end in July 2021.

The development comes barely a fortnight after Gor signed goalkeeper Levis Opiyo from Nairobi City Stars while another custodian Fredrick Odhiambo left the club.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.