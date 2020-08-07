Kenya: Turkish Giants Besiktas Reported to Be Chasing Olunga's Signature

6 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Kenyan international striker Michael Olunga could be about to make a return to Europe, amid reports that top Turkish side Besiktas are keen on securing his services.

According to media reports in Turkey, Besiktas are said to be willing to pay 1 million Euros (about Sh115 million) for Olunga's signature.

Reports further indicate that Olunga is a summer transfer option for Besiktas coach Sergen Yalcin who is keen on bolstering his forward line, with TP Mazembe forward Jackson Muleka listed as plan 'B'.

Olunga has been in sublime form in Japan where he currently plies his trade with J1 League side Kashiwa Reysol.

The 26-year-old tops the goal scorers' chart in the Japanese top flight league with nine goals from eight matches.

Olunga, who commenced his professional career abroad in Sweden at IF Djurgardens, has also enjoyed a brief stint at La Liga club Girona.

