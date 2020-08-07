Zimbabwe: Artisanal Miners' Gold Rush Leaves Trail of Destruction

7 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Freedom Mupanedemo

Houses and stands in Senga, Gweru, are under threat from artisanal miners who have descended on the suburb following reports of gold deposits that were discovered in the area.

When The Herald news crew visited the suburb yesterday, the artisanal miners had retreated after a police raid.

The police could be seen inspecting holes dug by the miners while collecting shovels and other tools that were left scattered by fleeing artisanal miners.

One of the residents of the area, Mr Tichaona Masuku said the gold was first discovered by builders contracted by a property owner in the area as they were digging the foundation."The builders dug up a gold nugget weighing over 500g and this went viral and sparked the gold rush which has left the trail of destruction we are witnessing here," he said. "We are now afraid that our properties are going to be destroyed." Mr Masuku said the gold rush, which started on Monday, has seen some artisanal miners coming from as far as Chegutu and Mberengwa to camp in Senga.

He said police raids had not deterred the artisanal miners who were now operating at night.

