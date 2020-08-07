Gambia: Office of IGP Issues Stern Warning to Operators of Ferries, Others

The office of the Inspector General of Police has on Thursday warned drivers of motor vehicles or operators of vessels or ferries to make sure they wear facemask and ensure that all passengers wear facemask before embarking in the vehicle, vessel or ferry.

Below is the full text of the press release issued by the office of the IGP;

Following the declaration of a new State of Public Emergency and introduction of Curfew by His Excellency the President of the Republic of The Gambia, effective 6th August 2020 throughout The Gambia for a period of 21 days, The Gambia Police Force has launched an operation dubbed Save our Souls (SoS).

This is pursuant to the enforcement of the Public Health (Dangerous and Infectious Disease) Protection Regulation 2020.

Therefore, the public is hereby notified that the following enforcement activities shall be undertaken.

*Movement of persons shall be restricted between 10:00 pm and 05:00 am daily in observance of the Curfew Regulation.

*Ensure all non food outlets in markets throughout The Gambia remain closed except banks and financial institutions, drug stores, pharmacies, supermarkets and mini markets, local shop owners and essential food traders. However, markets shall be opened between 06:00 am and 02:00 pm daily and remain closed on Sundays.

* All houses of worship (mosques and churches etc.) shall remain closed. Mosques or churches shall be used solely for calls to prayers or religious announcements. All forms of gatherings at mosques and churches are prohibited.

* Ensure all persons wear facemasks over their nose and mouth in public places at all times.

* Markets vendors and shop owners will not be allowed access into the markets and their shops if they fail to wear facemasks. They must also ensure that persons entering their premises wear facemasks at all times.

* Drivers of motor vehicles or operators of vessels or ferries must wear facemask and ensure that all passengers wear facemask before embarking in the vehicle, vessel or ferry.

* Similarly, individuals playing at footballfields and beaches, video clubs and sport centers as well as event organizers are strictly warned to adhere to the Regulations on Closures of Non- Essential Public Places and Prohibition of Public Gatherings.

The Inspector General's Office strongly warns that violations of the Regulations will attract serious penalties in accordance with the law.

The cooperation, support and understanding of the general public is highly solicited.

#SUPPORTYOURNATIONALPOLICE