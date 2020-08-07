Sudan: Lawlessness Persists in North Darfur

Kutum / El Fasher — Kutum locality in North Darfur is witnessing lawlessness and security deterioration despite the visit by high-level federal delegation headed by Member of the Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Ibrahim Jabir, and their pledges to establish security and the Rule of Law and implement the demands raised by local activists.

On Tuesday, Ali Ahmed Ali was shot dead by militiamen in an attack on the mining site in Foulu, five kilometres north of Kasab camp for the displaced near Kutum town.

The same gunmen allegedly robbed a number of merchants and shoppers coming from the weekly Deisa market on Tuesday.

Yahya El Khumus told Radio Dabanga that militants driving 10 Land Cruisers and others on more than 20 motorcycles blocked the Desa road. They stole all of the passengers' money, mobiles, and goods, and did not leave anything in the vehicles they were travelling in.

He described the situation in Kutum locality as "dangerous" and witnessing a regression in light of the lack of action by the local authorities to resolve it.

In El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, on Tuesday, gunmen seized a Hilux vehicle belonging to the Emergency and Epidemiology Department of the North Darfur Ministry of Health.

Sources told Radio Dabanga that four gunmen stopped the vehicle at gunpoint and kidnapped it with its driver, who was later released near the Abu Shouk camp for displaced people near the town. The police are investigating the incident.

North Darfur Wali dismisses HAC commissioner

The new civilian governor of North Darfur, Mohamed Arabi, has dismissed Ibrahim Hamed, the Humanitarian Aid Commissioner in the state, within the framework of what he described as "the next phase of measures in the state".

The people living in Abu Shouk had called on the governor to dismiss Hamed, reportedly affiliated with the former regime of Al Bashir, during his visit to the camp on Sunday.

