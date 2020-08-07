Malawi: Chihana Boasts He Is 'Super Rich' Than Most Malawi Ministers Despite Katapila - 'I Fly Business Class'

6 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Enoch Chihana, who is embroiled in Katapila (usury)--the black market of lending despite the punitive repayment regimes --has boasted that he is richer than most Cabinet ministers.

In an interview with a local radio station, Chihana says he has a lot of money to feed himself and his family, saying he does not live on hand to mouth and should not be considered as a bloke man.

"I have more money than some of these ministers. I have money," boosted Chihana.

"This is why you have found me living in a very good house," he said.

Chihana, who lost his parliamentary seat in 2019 election, said he and his family fly business class, saying in South Africa he stays in a sprawling mansion in a posh area where foreign ambassadors live.

Chihana said his offices are in in plush Sandton township of Johannesburg.

He also said he is a successful businessman, saying he is currently supplying maize to Zimbabwe government.

Chihana said the K5 million katapila saga came in when some Aford parliamentary candidates approached the usury man for money to pay Malawi Electoral Commission as nomination fees.

"They called me whilst I was in South Africa in the run up to the election that they had already taken the money and paid the nomination fees," he said.

He said this was in 2019.

"So I had given my car as a surety," he said.

Chihana confirmed that the matter is before court.

However, details emerging from court indicates the katapila he took in 2018 and committed himself in writing.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.