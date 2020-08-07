Sudanow Mourns Outstanding Journalist, Translator Mohamed Ali Saeed

It is with grief and feeling of bitter sadness that Sudanow and its staff mourn Mohamed Ali Saeed, an outstanding journalist, editor and translator. Mohamed Ali Saeed who passed away on Monday the 3rd of August 2020, was a dear friend and a colleague who contributed articles and press pickups for Sudanow since it has come on line.

The magazine was honored to publish his outstanding, and up to par, translations and press columns picks.

The magazine's Consultant Mohamed Osman Adam wrote the following on the sad event, reflecting on the feeling of our staffers.

Editor in chief

This was the man I knew.

Few are those who could reconcile pragmatism with principles. Mohamed Ali Saeed was one of them. For thirty five years that I came to know him, never have I seen him deviate from the principles of integrity, and believing that one should always respect the choice of fellow men, that God created people, not men, equal, therefore no one should ever question that creation and their right to make choice and bear the consequences. He acted as he believed and he believed in what he did. I could bear witness to that. He discussed ideas and how men are positioned vis-a-vis those ideas.

Few people could rein the temptation of gossiping behind other people's back. I could swear that I have never heard him gossiping behind people's back. One could simulate such an attitude for one year, two year or even a decade but for three decades that would be an innate nature. This was Mohamed Ali Saeed.

I remember when he was ungraciously dismissed back in 2009, under the infamous "public interest" law that was blindly used by the defunct regime to settle accounts with opponents, and how the reception people at SUNA handed me the dismissal paper to break the news for him. It was I who was in shamble and weakness. He was the consoling me. A few years later, they tried to get him back, offering him a raiser and a promotion. He refused and turned down the offer. So long as "they" are in power, he said, he would not work for "them". He did not until his sad departure last Monday the 3rd of

August, three days before a scheduled meeting at his home. We used to meet at least once every three months after he stayed home. He was never inactive, never was he a man who dwelt a lot on the past. He was a man who always looked hopeful for the future. He raised a successful family. His children were his friends, up until he left them. Professionally am not in position to assess the work of a man who taught me how to pick a new angle in any event and to make of any event a news story worthy of reading. He always used to get the core, go to the point, pinpoint what is worthy of being read. He used to empower people around him. He was never selfish. I would challenge any one who worked with him to pick one case, only on singe case, in which he found Mohamed Ali Mohamed Saeed Al Mihaina, who passed on Monday at the age of 81, was yelling or fighting, or raising his voice. He was aggressed even by junior employees. He was physically strong to handle any but he did not. He would gracefully overcome and they came back to apologize to him.

This was how he wrote his CV when we were about to establish a translation firm. He insisted it should be my own and he would only assist "I have my time. It is your call" he said. He remained my mentor. One thing though, I would wait to see how his soul mate Mohamed El Fatih Sidahamed, former deputy general manager of the Sudan News Agency, would write about him. In them I saw the personification of pure friendship.

Just look how he wrote it:

- Surname: Saeed, First name: Mohamed, Middle name: Ali

- Date of Birth: 1 January 1939

- Place of Birth: Khartoum, Sudan

- Faculty of Arts, University of Khartoum, Sudan,

Years attended: From 1959 to 1963

Degree obtained: Bachelor of Arts (BA), English Language

- Hantoub High School, Wad Medani, Sudan

Years attended: From 1955 to 1959

General education

Certificate obtained: Sudan School Certificate

- Ameeriya Intermediate School, Wad Medani, Sudan

Years attended: From 1951 to 1955

General education

Certificate obtained: Intermediate School Certificate

- Wad Medani Primary School, Wad Medani, Sudan

Years attended: From 1946 to 1951

General education

Certificate obtained: Primary School Certificate

Employment Record:

Employer:

- Agence France-Presse (AFP), correspondent, Sudan-based

Duration of service: From 1983 to 2008

Reason for leaving: Optional retirement

- Sudan News Agency (SUNA), journalist

Head of Section, English News Service, overseeing publication of English daily bulletin and Weekly Review

Duration of Service: From 1971 to 1993

Reason for leaving: Forced retirement

- Ministry of Defense, Saudi Arabia

Translator

Duration of Service: From 1963 to 1970

Reason for leaving: Home sickness

May Allah rest his soul in peace