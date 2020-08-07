Kenya's Covid-19 Caseload Rises to 24,411 After 538 More Test Positive

Kenya has recorded 538 new Covid-19 cases from tests carried out in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's caseload to 24,411.

While making the announcement Thursday afternoon, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman also revealed that 514 more patients had been discharged after recovering from the disease. This brings total recoveries so far to 10,444.

Among the recoveries, 431 were from the home-based programme while the others were from various hospitals.

At the same time, Dr Aman said that eight more patients have succumbed to the disease, raising Kenya's Covid-19 fatalities to 399.

Nairobi continues to lead in the number of new recorded coronavirus cases with 277 new infections.