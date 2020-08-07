Kenya: Local Pros to Grace VetLab August Mug

At least 20 of the local professional golfers will be in action at the par 72 VetLab Sports Club course this weekend as they continue waiting for the resumption of professional tournaments such as the Safari Tour.

Club captain Adam Nyaga who has been staging several monthly mugs in preparation for a post-Covid-19 season, is hosting the August Monthly Mug which brings together a field of 124 players though more players are likely to join as the ladies play their Medal number 5.

Captain Nyaga said the club had been running a VetLab and Alumni Pro's Challenge over the past three weeks where 13 pros participated in a Round Robin Match Play for points which culminated into this weekend's two rounds stroke play set for Friday and Saturday.

Pro Edwin Mudanyi sits atop the leaderboard going into this weekend where he is expected to face a strong challenge from his fellew pros. The Challenge was organized by the VetLab Captain and a team of supporters of the pros to give them a morale booster and some kind of preparation for the Magical Kenya Open that has been re-scheduled for November because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Incentives and prize money for the Pros have been put together by friends of the Pros including Betika where a total of Sh700,000 plus other individual incentives for under par scores, and birdies will be up for grabs.

The pro leader board plus the top deaf and dumb amateur Isaac Makokha includes Great Rift Valley Golf Resort based Justus Madoya, Isiah Otuke, Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) captain John Wangai, Mathew Omondi, Nelson Simwa, Robinson Owiti, Mike Kisia, Nelson Mudanyi, Ganeev Giddie, Aly Orende and Richard Ainley.

Meanwhile going for the Mug title besides Makokha, will be players like David Evans who finished fourth last weekend after posting nett 71, while others include Steve Orinda, and veteran Steve D'Souza among many others.

In the ladies Medal, Mercy Nyanchama who lost to veteran Mary Karano last weekend, is likely to offer a strong challenge for the Silver Division.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Captain Thomas Mwaura will be hosting G

4B golf tournament, being sponsored by the G4B Group, a conglomerate of young entrepreneurs who have been part of the club transformation and who have been sponsoring events at the club for the past six years.

This is the second sponsored tournament since March, the first one having been the July Mug which was sponsored by Polycarp Igathe Kamau. Just like last year, this weekend's event has attracted a big field of 216 players to battle it out for an excellent list of prizes being offered in the various categories that includes guests and ladies.

Club captain Thomas Mwaura who is excited for the sponsorship, thanked the group for their continued support to the club which he says is in great need of such support particularly after the Covid-19.

Action this weekend will also be at the nine-hole Eldoret Golf Club course where a field of 56 players including former club chairman Andrew Chelogoi now a professional, were drawn for the Ruvi @40 tournament being sponsored by Rupa Group.