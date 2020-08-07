Kenya: Covid-19 Team Lauds Kirinyaga's Readiness in Dealing With Virus

The national government Covid-19 technical assistance team has lauded Kirinyaga County's preparedness in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

During a tour to various isolation centres in the county, the team led by Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Evanson Kamuri observed that Kirinyaga has already set up around 200 beds in the various facilities identified as isolation centres.

The isolation centres are at Kerugoya Level Four Hospital, Kimbimbi Health Centre, Baricho Health Centre, Kianyaga Health Centre and Sagana Sub-County Hospital.

But the county is yet to reach the required 300 capacity Covid-19 isolation beds required by the government.

Dr Kamuri noted that there is urgent need for counties to establish compressive isolation centres that will cater for all the other ailments.

Assess challenges

He said that the technical team was on a mission to establish what counties have done on Covid-19 preparedness besides assessing the challenges they are facing in order to see where they can forge partnerships to enhance their capacity to fight the pandemic.

County Health Executive Gladys Kimingi informed the team that another isolation ward will be opened at the upcoming medical complex at Kerugoya Hospital. It is expected to be operational by mid-October.

Also in the delegation was Amref Health Africa Group CEO Githinji Gitahi who urged county governments to mobilise resources through multi agency response teams in order to enhance their capacities to manage the pandemic.

Enough PPE

Kenya Medical Supplies Agency Chief Executive Officer Johna Mwangi, who was also in the delegation, assured counties that there are enough personal protective equipment (PPE) in the country for use by health workers.

He revealed that there are some PPE donations which are being distributed to counties.

During the tour, Kirinyaga County received donations worth Sh200,000. They included thermo guns, face masks and gowns.

The team's technical adviser, Dr Pacifica Onyancha, who is also the head of Preventive and Promotive Health at the Ministry of Health, called on counties to improve existing health facilities, which will still be used after the pandemic is over, to cater for Covid-19 patients as opposed to using temporary shelters such as stadiums and schools.

Guard isolation centres

She also advised that all isolation centres be guarded around the clock to ensure that patients do not go out and spread the virus.

The technical team observed that with the rising cases of coronavirus infections, counties should now consider turning at least one health centre into an entire Covid-19 facility.

Kirinyaga County registered its first positive case of Covid-19 after inter-county borders were opened, with cases rising to 27 within a month.

The county government has been urging residents to strictly adhere to the laid down prevention measures to curb the spread of the virus.

None of the patients in Kirinyaga has died. Three have so far recovered and have been discharged.