Kenya: Covid-19 Team Lauds Kirinyaga's Readiness in Dealing With Virus

6 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

The national government Covid-19 technical assistance team has lauded Kirinyaga County's preparedness in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

During a tour to various isolation centres in the county, the team led by Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Evanson Kamuri observed that Kirinyaga has already set up around 200 beds in the various facilities identified as isolation centres.

The isolation centres are at Kerugoya Level Four Hospital, Kimbimbi Health Centre, Baricho Health Centre, Kianyaga Health Centre and Sagana Sub-County Hospital.

But the county is yet to reach the required 300 capacity Covid-19 isolation beds required by the government.

Dr Kamuri noted that there is urgent need for counties to establish compressive isolation centres that will cater for all the other ailments.

Assess challenges

He said that the technical team was on a mission to establish what counties have done on Covid-19 preparedness besides assessing the challenges they are facing in order to see where they can forge partnerships to enhance their capacity to fight the pandemic.

County Health Executive Gladys Kimingi informed the team that another isolation ward will be opened at the upcoming medical complex at Kerugoya Hospital. It is expected to be operational by mid-October.

Also in the delegation was Amref Health Africa Group CEO Githinji Gitahi who urged county governments to mobilise resources through multi agency response teams in order to enhance their capacities to manage the pandemic.

Enough PPE

Kenya Medical Supplies Agency Chief Executive Officer Johna Mwangi, who was also in the delegation, assured counties that there are enough personal protective equipment (PPE) in the country for use by health workers.

He revealed that there are some PPE donations which are being distributed to counties.

During the tour, Kirinyaga County received donations worth Sh200,000. They included thermo guns, face masks and gowns.

The team's technical adviser, Dr Pacifica Onyancha, who is also the head of Preventive and Promotive Health at the Ministry of Health, called on counties to improve existing health facilities, which will still be used after the pandemic is over, to cater for Covid-19 patients as opposed to using temporary shelters such as stadiums and schools.

Guard isolation centres

She also advised that all isolation centres be guarded around the clock to ensure that patients do not go out and spread the virus.

The technical team observed that with the rising cases of coronavirus infections, counties should now consider turning at least one health centre into an entire Covid-19 facility.

Kirinyaga County registered its first positive case of Covid-19 after inter-county borders were opened, with cases rising to 27 within a month.

The county government has been urging residents to strictly adhere to the laid down prevention measures to curb the spread of the virus.

None of the patients in Kirinyaga has died. Three have so far recovered and have been discharged.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.