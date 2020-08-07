Kenya: FKF Electoral Board to Announce Roadmap for Fresh Polls

Fresh Football Kenya Federation's (FKF) polls could he held within the coming month, after the body's Electoral Board Thursday evening announced it will issue a roadmap for the exercise, on Tuesday next week.

The Electoral Board's chairperson Kentice Tikolo confirmed this development in a statement, adding she had been briefed on the new guidelines by Fifa.

"As advised by Fifa, the elections will be conducted in accordance with FKF Statues and Electoral code currently in force, and the Fifa guidelines where necessary."

Tikolo also added that the polls will be held with strict adherence to the current Covid-19 regulations put in place by the government.

Nation Sport could not immediately establish whether Fifa had considered the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) rulings in December and March in coming up with the new guidelines.

The SDT has twice cancelled FKF county and national elections last November and March, with its chairman John Ohaga indicating both exercises did not meet the threshold of a free and fair exercise.

Among the contentious issues that led to the cancellations include the composition of the Electoral Board, voting register, and laws requiring candidates to bring endorsements from clubs and branch delegates in exchange for nomination.

Fifa officials had also promised to visit the country for peace talks with the warring aspirants but it now appears that will not happen.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa has announced he will run for a second time. Other aspirants include Nicholas Musonye, Herbert Mwachiro, Twaha Mbarak, Lordvick Aduda, Sam Nyamweya, Tom Alila and Sammy Shollei.