Gambia: Business Persons in URR Decry the Impact of Covid-19 On Businesses

6 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba A.f. Touray

Business persons in Upper River Region (URR) have called on Government to assist them in their businesses and bail them out from the losses they have incurred, due to the State of Public Emergency during this COVID-19 period; that the effects of the pandemic has greatly diminished their earnings.

Aliou Chune, a dealer in building materials said prior to the restriction and declaration of State of Public Emergency, he earns and saves D2, 500 from his business on a daily basis; that the closure of his shop and business was brought to a complete halt which affected his earnings; that this has made life very difficult for him and his family as their only source of livelihood was closed during the said period.

Mustapha Darboe, another dealer of farm implements said due to the restrictions imposed by Government, his business has suffered; that his customers have stopped buying materials for farming purposes.

"During the onset of any farming season, I usually generate between D3,000 to D4,000 from sales every month. But this year, I did not earn anything because my shop was not in operation," Darboe said.

Lamin Kejera, a welder told this reporter that he did not work throughout the restriction period because the materials he used to make his products, were unavailable due to Government restriction.

On his part, Amsumana Danjo said Government should ensure the regular monitoring of regulations that are currently in place and to avert a price hike of commodities during these trying times. He implored the public to adhere to all health guidelines recommended by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.

