Gambia: Accused Persons in Bwiam Murder Case Plead Not Guilty

6 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Louise Jobe

Saikou Sanyang, Baboucarr Badjie and Lamin Sanneh all males of 43, 33 and 29 years respectively, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate M. Kurubally of the Brikama Magistrate's Court on Wednesday 5th August 2020.

When the case was called, Sub. Inspector B. Jarju appeared for the IGP.

In the statement of offence on Count One, the accused persons are alleged to conspire to commit felony, contrary to Section 368 of the criminal code which is punishable under Section 188 of the criminal code cap 10:01 vol. 111 laws of the Gambia 2009.

On the particulars of offence, the statement indicated in Count One that Saikou Sanyang, Baboucarr Badjie and Lamin Sanneh, on or about the 23rd day of July 2020 in Bwiam village in Foni Kansala in the West Coast region of the Republic of the Gambia, jointly conspired amongst themselves to commit felony through murder and thereby committed an offence.

On Count Two, the statement accused the trio of murder contrary to Section 187 of the criminal code, punishable under Section 188, Cap 10:01, Vol. 111, Laws of the Gambia 2009.

The particulars of offence indicate that Saikou Sanyang, Baboucarr Badjie and Lamin Sanneh, on or about the 23rd day of July 2020 in Bwiam village in Foni Kansala in the West Coast region of the Republic of the Gambia with malice aforethought, unlawfully cause the death of one Baba Sanyang, a 21year old, and thereby committed an offence.

After the Charge sheet was read to them by Sub. Inspector B. Jarju, all three accused persons pleaded not guilty.

It was at this time, that Police prosecutor Sub. Inspector B. Jarju applied under Section 62 subsection 1 of the CPC, to transfer the case to the special criminal division of the High Court; that Section 5 of the CPC gave the Court powers to transfer the case to the High Court.

Magistrate M. Kurubally did not object to the application of prosecutor B. Jarju and granted that the matter be transferred to the special criminal division of the High Court. He however remanded the accused persons in custody.

