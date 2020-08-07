Gambia College Suspends All Pending Exams Except... ..

6 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia College has suspended all pending examinations for all Schools within the College with immediate effect, except for final year students at the School of Education.

Demba S.M. Yarbo, the Registrar of the College said they have obtained permit for them to conduct exams for final year students for School of Education; that if the college does not conduct these exams for final year students at the School of Education, there will not be posting for teachers from the College to the various public Schools, next year; that all the staff of the College however have been asked to stay at home during this period, with the exception of the securities, the Principal and Vice Principal, the Registrar, Director and Assistants to the Director of Finance.

"All face to face activities are ceased with immediate effect and all visitors to the College must strictly adhere to the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the World Health Organization's (WHO) preventive measures and guidelines or else they will not be allowed within the College premises," he noted.

For the benefit of the readership, the Gambia College joined the bandwagon of other tertiary institutions that opted for the continuation of learning through online classes to help students during the pandemic.

These online classes at the College were triggered by the seemingly unending global Covid-19 pandemic which has forced learning institutions across the globe, into having virtual lessons to ensure their students continue to learn from home.

However, with the recent surge of cases in the country, the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology ordered for the closure of tertiary institutions within the country until further notice, and these include the University of the Gambia (UTG), Gambia College, Management Development Institute (MDI) and Gambia Technical Training Institute (GTTI).

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.