Gambia College Suspends All Pending Exams Except... ..

The Gambia College has suspended all pending examinations for all Schools within the College with immediate effect, except for final year students at the School of Education.

Demba S.M. Yarbo, the Registrar of the College said they have obtained permit for them to conduct exams for final year students for School of Education; that if the college does not conduct these exams for final year students at the School of Education, there will not be posting for teachers from the College to the various public Schools, next year; that all the staff of the College however have been asked to stay at home during this period, with the exception of the securities, the Principal and Vice Principal, the Registrar, Director and Assistants to the Director of Finance.

"All face to face activities are ceased with immediate effect and all visitors to the College must strictly adhere to the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the World Health Organization's (WHO) preventive measures and guidelines or else they will not be allowed within the College premises," he noted.

For the benefit of the readership, the Gambia College joined the bandwagon of other tertiary institutions that opted for the continuation of learning through online classes to help students during the pandemic.

These online classes at the College were triggered by the seemingly unending global Covid-19 pandemic which has forced learning institutions across the globe, into having virtual lessons to ensure their students continue to learn from home.

However, with the recent surge of cases in the country, the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology ordered for the closure of tertiary institutions within the country until further notice, and these include the University of the Gambia (UTG), Gambia College, Management Development Institute (MDI) and Gambia Technical Training Institute (GTTI).