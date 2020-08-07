Sudan: Ministry of Culture and Information Eulogizes Journalist Mohammed Ali Saeed

6 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Culture and Information eulogized, Thursday the late, journalist and translator, at the Sudan News Agency, Mohammed Ali Saeed who passed away on Monday 3 August 2020.

The Ministry extends its deepest condolences to the family of the great journalist Mohamed Ali Saeed, one of the pillars and founders of the Sudan News Agency and the correspondent of the French News Agency (AFP)for many years.

Ustaz. Saeed, a long-time journalist, had distinguished contributions in all forms of journalism.

