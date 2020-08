Dongola, The Members of the Empowerment Committee of Shumaliya State sworn-in, Thursday, before the Wali (governor) of the State, Prof. Amal Mohammed ez-Edeen in the presence of the Head of the Judiciary body, Maulana, Dr.Al-Zain Al-Basher Al-Zain and the Acting Secretary General of the State Government, Abdul Gader Mohammed Saeed.

Prof. Amal said the coming period needs mobilization of efforts and cooperation of all to fight corruption in all fields.