Sudan: Prof. Amal Inspects Health Institutions in the State

Dongola — The Wali (governor)of Shumaliya State, Prof. Amal Mohammed Ez-Edeen accompanied by of Delegations from the Federal Ministry of Health headed by Dr. Sara Abdul Azim inspected, Thursday, a number of the health institutions in Dongola including the main Isolation Center and the Central Laboratory for COVID-19 examination

Meanwhile, the delegation of the Federal Ministry of Health held a meeting with the heath leaderships in the state to discuss a number of health issues and the efforts being exerted to prevent spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.