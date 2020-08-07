Sudan: Attorney General Meets UNITAMS Advance Delegation

6 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Attorney General, Maulana, Taj Esir Al-Hebir met, Thursday , at his office, in the Public Prosecution, the former UN Ambassador and the National Coordinator for the National Committee for the UN Mission, Omar Al-Sheikh accompanied by the advance delegation of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).

The Attorney General told reporters that he met the UNITAMAS advance delegation and discussed many issues concerning the Public Prosecution with regard to the rule of law, the different justice issues, human rights and the support of the UN Mission to the Public Prosecution.

He pointed out that mission can provide assistances concerning scaling up the efficiency and training of prosecutors.

