Nigeria: Job Creation Our Priority - Kano Deputy Gov

Kano — The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, on Thursday, said the government would continue to provide more investment opportunities for job creation and economic transformation of the state.

Dr. Gawuna disclosed this when he received the new Managing Director of the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Professor Adesoji Adesugba, who paid a courtesy call to the Government House in Kano.

According to a statement by Hassan Musa Fagge, the Chief Press Secretary to Gawuna, the deputy governor maintained that job creation remained the priority area of the Ganduje-led administration.

He assured the NEPZA Managing Director that Kano as a potential area of investment would continue to partner with Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority to achieve speedy commercial activities in the state.

He also tasked the Managing Director, Kano Free Trade Zone Office, to roll out public enlightenment programmes and sensitise the public on the zone's mandates and its other activities.

Prof. Adesugba, who said he was in Kano as part of his tour to the free trade zone offices nationwide, said: "Kano as a commercial centre is at the right position to take all the advantages of the free trade zone, hence the need for continuous support and cooperation by this administration as it has been giving to our predecessors."