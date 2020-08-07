Nigeria: Nollywood Actor Urges Rivers Youths to Shun Cultism

Nollywood actor, Mr Abel Okekwu, has urged youths in Rivers to shun cultism and life in the creeks to become better persons in the society.

Okekwu, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ABI Communications International Limited, an entertainment company, made the call recently during the opening ceremony of the company in Port Harcourt.

Okekwu said that his aim of establishing the company in Port Harcourt was to contribute his quota to training Rivers youths to shun cultism, life in the creeks and other social vices in the state.

"The entertainment industry is a gold mine that is capable of empowering millions of Rivers youths and Nigerians at large if properly tapped into.

"Over 70 per cent of our youths involved in cultism today have one talent or another that is not harnessed, I opened this company to help as many as I can to move out from the creeks to become better persons in the society," he said.

Popular actors from the state include Sam Dede, Monalisa Chinda, Walter Anga, Bobby Ogoloma, Gentle Jack among others.

The CEO, signed a contract with a Nollywood actress, Amb. Florence Onwanta as one of the brands that would train and empower youths in the state.

Onwanta advised the youths to be determined, diligent to learn and practice to become the best in the entertainment industry.

Millicent Jack, a Nollywood costume designer also urged the youths to use the opportunity created by ABI entertainment company to become better persons in the society. (NAN)