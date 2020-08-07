Nigeria: Nollywood Actor Urges Rivers Youths to Shun Cultism

7 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nollywood actor, Mr Abel Okekwu, has urged youths in Rivers to shun cultism and life in the creeks to become better persons in the society.

Okekwu, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ABI Communications International Limited, an entertainment company, made the call recently during the opening ceremony of the company in Port Harcourt.

Okekwu said that his aim of establishing the company in Port Harcourt was to contribute his quota to training Rivers youths to shun cultism, life in the creeks and other social vices in the state.

"The entertainment industry is a gold mine that is capable of empowering millions of Rivers youths and Nigerians at large if properly tapped into.

"Over 70 per cent of our youths involved in cultism today have one talent or another that is not harnessed, I opened this company to help as many as I can to move out from the creeks to become better persons in the society," he said.

Popular actors from the state include Sam Dede, Monalisa Chinda, Walter Anga, Bobby Ogoloma, Gentle Jack among others.

The CEO, signed a contract with a Nollywood actress, Amb. Florence Onwanta as one of the brands that would train and empower youths in the state.

Onwanta advised the youths to be determined, diligent to learn and practice to become the best in the entertainment industry.

Millicent Jack, a Nollywood costume designer also urged the youths to use the opportunity created by ABI entertainment company to become better persons in the society. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.