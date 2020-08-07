Nigeria: Order On Telecom Assets Awaits Buhari's Assent - Pantami

7 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

The draft document on the Executive Order protecting telecommunications infrastructure nationwide has been reviewed and is awaiting presidential assent, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, said.

Pantami disclosed this on Thursday at a virtual sectoral forum organised by the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON).

He said the government was working on a policy that would reinforce existing Executive Orders 003 and 005 to ensure that priority is given to indigenous manpower and expertise.

"In the ministry, we always try to strike a balance by protecting the interest of consumers and citizens on one hand and the telecoms companies on the other."

To create an enabling environment for both investors and consumers, he said, the federal government has intervened by enacting policies to protect telecommunications infrastructure, review the cost of Right of Way (RoW) to the barest minimum and also put measures in place to eradicate illegal or multiple taxation.

The President of ATCON, Olusola Teniola, expressed optimism that the minister's interventions, the challenges of Quality of Service, data price and broadband penetration will reduce considerably.

The virtual forum was aimed at finding a mutually beneficial common ground for every interest in the sector, according to ATCON.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.