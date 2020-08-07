Nigeria: Govt to Pay June Hazard Allowance of Medical Workers From August 10

7 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The federal government has assured medical workers handling COVID-19 pandemic cases across the country of payment of their June hazard allowance from August 10.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, gave the assurance on Thursday at a meeting with the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Abuja.

According to him, notwithstanding a shortfall in revenue, the government will start the payment with six hospitals, while expecting more funds.

On the Residency Training for doctors, Mr Ngige said the Federal Ministry of Health and the Budget Office of the Federation were working in tandem with the Federal Ministry of Finance to resolve the problem in the budget.

He added that the processing would commence soon.

"The Teaching Hospitals and Medical Centres have been directed to submit to the Ministry of Health, the list of names of their personnel who had some hitches in receiving their payments and the names will then be forwarded to IPPIS from there," he said.

He, however, added that the issue of shortfall in payments had also been dealt with, as the names of the affected persons will be compiled and forwarded to the Ministry of Finance.

Mr Ngige also revealed that the case of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) had been amicably resolved, with the Chief Medical Director bringing back the interdicted Resident Doctors.

"The two factors thrown up by the crisis in that local chapter of NARD had merged peacefully.

"Elections have been conducted to elect an interim executive to man the affairs of that chapter till December 2020, after which a fresh election would hold for a new executive that would take over in 2021," he said

The minister commended the interim government in UPTH headed by Solomon Amadi, and the Peace Committee for brokering peace successfully and the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) for superintending over the election.

The President of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Aliyu Sokomba, noted that although a few issues were still pending, a significant progress had really been made in addressing the concerns of NARD.

Mr Sokomba commended the efforts of the federal government led by Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige in ensuring industrial peace in the sector.

