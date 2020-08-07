Tanzania: Magufuli Collects NEC's Presidential Nomination Forms in Dodoma

6 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli and his running mate Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday, August 6, collected nomination forms at the National Electoral Commission (NEC) headquarters in Dodoma.

Magufuli was accompanied by the party's Secretary-General Dr Bashiru Ally, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai, party's Women wing chairperson Gaudensia Kabaka and several other party cadres.

At the NEC headquarters, the CCM candidates for United Republic were received by NEC's director of Elections, Dr Wilson Charles.

Speaking before the handover, Dr Charles presidential aspirants are required to fill in four sets of Form No. 8A that consist of 10 pages each that would be used collecting guarantors in 10 regions, at least two of them from Zanzibar.

"Both the presidential candidate and his running mate will also be handed with four copies of Form No. 10 each. They will be filled and signed before the High Court Judge accepting and promising to abide by election ethics which is a legal demand," he said.

All aspirants are required to have returned the forms by August 25.

According to him, presidential candidates are required to deposit Sh1 million surety to the commission whose receipts will be attached with nomination forms when the forms are returned.

According to the law, nomination forms for presidential candidates need to be signed by at least 200 guarantors by party members who are registered in the permanent voter's registry.

President Magufuli was endorsed by the CCM general congress in Dodoma, on July 12, 2020, alongside Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi who becomes the Zanzibar presidential candidate.

