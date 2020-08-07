Tanzania: Quick Glance At How CCM Government Delivered On Its 2015 Promises

Moshi — The transport sector in Tanzania - particularly air transport - is one area in which the CCM government under President John Magufuli seems to have performed very well following the purchase of 11 brand new planes.

Air transport

The purchase of the planes was in line with promises made through the CCM's election manifesto (2015-2020) in the transport sector.

The CCM political party that was reelected to power in 2015 pledged to improve air and marine transport, as well as railways by upgrading the system to the standard gauge railway (SGR) level.

Marine transport

In the marine sector, the CCM government has undertaken various projects involving building of new ships and refurbishing some old ones, as well as building and upgrading berths at various ports.

In the party manifesto, it was also pledged the construction of two ships on Lake Tanganyika, one ship on Lake Victoria and one ship on Lake Nyasa without forgetting the renovation of Dar es Salaam and Mtwara ports and the construction of a new port in Bagamoyo District, Coast Region.

As the party goes back to wananchi to seek votes so that it can form the next government that will lead the country for five years (2020-2025), it expects to use these achievements in its campaigns that would be launched August 26, as per the calendar released by the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Besides improving Air Tanzania Corporation Limited (ATCL), the CCM government pledged great things in the transport sector as economic analysts are of the opinion that the party's pledges have been, to a large extent, implemented.

Railways

In its manifesto, CCM, through its presidential flag bearer at that time, John Magufuli, pledged to cooperate with the private sector in embarking on the construction of railways to match international standard.

The five railway construction projects were to include: Dar es Salaam-Tabora-Kigoma and Mwanza, Uvinza- Msongati in Burundi, Isaka-Kigali in Rwanda and Tanga-Musoma through Arusha.

Besides that, the CCM government pledged to embark on the construction of the SGR between Mtwara-Songea-Mbamba Bay and the strategic projects of Mchuchuma and Liganga without forgetting another railway construction from Kaliua to Mpanda.

Tackling congestion

In efforts to try and reduce traffic congestions in the City of Dar es Salaam, the party also promised to embark on the construction of flyovers in the road junctions of Tazara, Ubungo, Chang'ombe and Uhasibu.

CCM also pledged to construct flyovers in the road junction of Kamata, Morocco, Mwenge, Magomeni and Tabata.

However, only the Tazara flyover, christened Mfugale Bridge, was completed as the Ubungo Bridge nears completion.

Bridge construction

The ruling party also promised to complete the construction of six bridges in different parts of the country including Kilombero, Kigamboni, Kavuu, Sibiti, Lukuled II, Lower Ruvu and constructing new seven bridges.

Road construction

The party also pledged through its manifesto that the government would prioritise construction of roads that would link regions and roads leading to economic opportunities so to boost the country's economy without forgetting roads linking to neighbouring countries.

It also pledged to complete the upgrading of all roads with the length of 2,439 kilometres and start new construction of roads and renovate 5,427 kilometres roads.

Many more rural and street roads have been upgraded to tarmac and gravel levels, hence reducing challenges that users faced before.

How CCM's 2015-2020 manifesto was implemented

While addressing the 11th Parliament to dissolve it, President Magufuli spoke at length on how his government implemented what was in the manifesto.

He explained that his government had revived ATCL by purchasing 11 brand new planes, eight out of which had already been delivered to the country to increase the number of passengers from 4.8 million in 2015 to 5.8 million in 2018.

In his address to Parliament, the Head of State pointed out that Phase One of the SGR construction from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro Region had the length of 300km and phase two of the construction of the railway from Morogoro to Makutupora with the length of 422 kilometres had reached over 90 percent and 30 percent respectively.

"These two projects have cost Sh7.062 trillion," President Magufuli told Parliament, adding that Phase-I of the SGR construction, Mwanza-Isaka-Dodoma, was in preparations."

The President also spoke on how his government reconstructed the old 970km railway from Dar es Salaam to Isaka - and revived Dar es Salaam-Tanga-Moshi-Arusha railway transport that had stalled for 20 years.

"But, during the five-year period we have managed to bring to life railway transport from Dar es Salaam to Tanga and Moshi to Arusha.

"This clearly prove that a big job has been done," said the President.

On Lake Victoria, the Head of State said his government had managed to repair five ships including Mv. Victoria, Mv Butiama, Mv Clarias, Mv Umoja and Mv Wimbi and that it continued with the construction of a new big ship christened "Mv. Mwanza, Hapa Kazi tu"

Upon its completion, the President said, the ship would have the capacity of carrying 1,200 passengers and 400 tonnes of cargo.

On Lake Victoria, Dr Magufuli said his government had constructed the biggest raft for constructing and repairing ships.

On Lake Victoria, Dr Magufuli said his government had constructed the biggest raft for constructing and repairing ships.

On Lake Tanganyika, the head of state said his government had repaired a tanker ship known as MT. Sangara and that his government was in the process of repairing MV Liemba.

He added that his government had built a new ship with a capacity of carrying 200 passengers and 200 tonnes of cargo on Lake Nyasa.

The President also said his government had completed constructing a new Terminal III passenger lounge at Julius Nyerere International Airport and that Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) and Abeid Aman Karume Airport in Zanzibar were still under reconstruction by his government.

President Magufuli also said 11 airports were still in different stages of construction and that his government was in the process of obtaining a contractor to reconstruct Msalato International Airport in the capital, Dodoma.

In his address, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said eight new planes in total were bought at Sh1.27 trillion and that a down payment of Sh85.7 billion for buying three other planes had already been done.

The Prime Minister said that the other achievements by the government were the completed construction of the Mfugale flyover in Dar es Salaam, the Furahisha Bridge (Mwanza) and the Magufuli Bridge over River Kilombero.

He said the construction of the Ubungo Interchange in the Dar es Salaam city had reached 77 percent at a cost of Sh247 billion, while construction of the New Selander Bridge, also in Dar es Salaam at a cost of Sh270 billion, was ongoing.