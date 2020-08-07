South Africa: Treasury On Municipal Finance Management Act Exemptions for Municipalities

7 August 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Finance issued a Ministerial Exemption in terms of section 177(1) (b) of the MFMA on 05 August 2020, exempting municipalities and municipal entities from submitting their annual financial statements and related reports for auditing at the end of August 2020. The notice allows for a two-month delay in the submission of Annual Financial Statements, Annual Reports, Audit opinions, and oversight reports.

The context of this exemption flows from the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs' announcement of the national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act to enable government and the country at large to manage the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Following the initial announcements of the national state of disaster, subsequent extensions and different levels were communicated.

Whilst the lockdown and restrictions have been eased over time, they are still in force and in effect with direct implications for municipalities and municipal entities. The lockdown impacts on the ability by municipalities and municipal entities to prepare and submit quality annual financial statements that meet the uniform norms and standards, related reports and processes to discharge their accountability towards the public regarding the utilisation of public funds.

The timing of the phased lockdown also had a knock-on effect on availability of municipal staff, which impacted on operations and added to the delays in ability to prepare AFS, undertake procedures such as the physical verification of assets, meter reading, revenue management, valuations, finalising supporting documentation and concluding reconciliations. There are similar negative impacts on quality assurance processes, annual reporting and oversight reports.

The effects of an exemption will also assist in mitigating anticipated widespread non- compliance with section 126, 127, 129 and 133 of the MFMA due to the national state of disaster and lockdown restrictions. This extension will grant a further two-month period to municipalities and municipal entities to submit the AFS, annual reports and oversight reports and also extend the period for the Office of the Auditor-General to submit the audit opinion and council committees to conclude their oversight processes.

All enquiries should be submitted to the MFMA helpdesk, via email to MFMA@treasury.gov.za

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.