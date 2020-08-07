Sudan: Five Sudanese Injured in Beirut Blast

Beirut — Five Sudanese nationals are reportedly among the injured in Beirut after the blast on Tuesday that left at least 137 people dead. Two have been hospitalised but there are no life-threatening injuries.

The blast, which could be heard 100 kilometres away in Cyprus, was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that was stored in a warehouse. It wreaked massive devastation and damage to buildings in Beirut's port area.

Initially, Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that there were no casualties among the Sudanese community in Beirut, however as details of five injuries emerged, the Sudanese ambassador in Lebanon Ali El Sadig confirmed via social media that there have been no deaths among them.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Sudanese embassy is in constant contact with Sudanese community leaders in the capital and major towns in Lebanon.

The government in Khartoum has announced its "support and solidarity with the Lebanese government and people to overcome the difficult circumstances as a result of the explosion". In a press statement, the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

A two-week State of Emergency has been declared in the city and yesterday the Lebanese government announced that a number of port officials have been placed under house arrest pending an investigation into the explosion.

