South Africa: SA Records 8 307 New Covid-19 Cases

As of Thursday, South Africa recorded 8 307 new cases and 306 more COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the additional fatalities, 78 are in KwaZulu-Natal, 75 in Gauteng, 66 in the Eastern Cape, 46 in the Western Cape, 23 in the Free State and 18 in the Northern Cape.

This brings the death toll to 9 604, while 538 184 people contracted the virus since the first case reported on 5 March.

"The number of recoveries currently stands at 387 316, which translates to a recovery rate of 72%," Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

Gauteng has 187 631 confirmed cases, Western Cape 98 599, KwaZulu-Natal 90 115 and Eastern Cape 81 014.

Free State has 26 123 confirmed cases, North West 21 044, Mpumalanga 17 803, Limpopo 9 873 and Northern Cape 5 932. Fifty are still unallocated.

In addition, 3 149 807 tests have been conducted, with 36 616 having been done since the last report.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 18 614 177 cases and 702 642 deaths worldwide.