Nigeria: Police Take Over Edo House of Assembly

6 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Adibe Emenyonu

The premises of Edo State House of Assembly on Thursday morning was taken over by armed personnel of the Nigerian Police force.

There are speculations that elected house members who are in the All Progressive Congress loyal to the former national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, have perfected plans to sit at the Assembly Complex, which is currently under renovation.

It is widely speculated that these elected lawmakers, who have not been sworn in, are making preparations for their inauguration and to elect a new speaker with a view to impeaching Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The current move may not be unconnected to the upcoming governorship election billed for next month.

Respobdibg to enquiries by the Speaker, Hon. Frank Okiye, the Police officer in Charge of the assembly premises, DSP Timi Peters, debunked the alleged invasion, describing it as rumour

According to her, "There was no invasion. It is all a rumour."

Speaker Okiye, however noted that "the official report we heard is that the place has been invaded.

"From what you have told me, referring to the Police Officer, it is just a rumour. I am sure the rumour will even scare the intending Invaders from carrying out the act", he noted

