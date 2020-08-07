Kenya: Gor Mahia Defender On His Way to Simba

Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango is close to securing a lucrative move to Tanzanian champions Simba SC, Nation Sport can reveal.

The Gor Mahia defender has agreed on personal terms with the Wekundu Wa Msimbazi and is set to put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal in the coming days.

"He was owed a lot of money by Gor Mahia and put in a demand letter to them that went unanswered. He then served notice as is required and commenced negotiations with Simba who have always been interested in his services," a source told Nation Sport.

"Simba has moved with speed to secure his services and he is expected in Dar es Salaam next week. He is happy and looking forward to starting afresh in Tanzania."

At Simba, Joash will join his former Gor Mahia teammates Francis Kahata and Meddie Kagere who played an integral part for the Tanzanian champions in the just concluded season .

Simba won the league title, Domestic Cup and the Azam Federation Cup and are eager to do well in the Caf Champions League next season, hence the need to add experienced players to boost their squad.

Onyango joined Gor Mahia in 2017 from Western Stima and won the coveted Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Gor Mahia are struggling to keep the star players due to financial challenges.

The team recently lost goalkeeper David Mapigano to Tanzanian moneybags Azam FC while the duo of speedy forward Boniface Omondi and custodian Peter Odhiambo has joined Wazito.