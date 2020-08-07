South Africa: 10111 Emergency Centre in Bloemfontein Closed for Decontamination

6 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The 10111 Emergency Centre in Bloemfontein is temporarily closed for decontamination after members tested positive for Covid-19 virus.

The Community in Bloemfontein and Mangaung are advised not to call the 10111 Centre as telephone lines will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. They should rather contact the nearest police station for any emergency or call 0824656030.

The community will be informed once the centre is operational again.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane and management apologises for any inconvenience caused.

