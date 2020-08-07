Kenya Golf Union Oldest Consistent Sports Body in Country

The Kenya Golf Union, or KGU in its short form, continues today to exist

in the same manner as when it was founded 90 years ago though there

have been some changes in its constitution. From six clubs in 1928, the KGU today has 41-member clubs.

In Kenyan history it is the oldest continuous sports body in Kenya.

It is affiliated to the Ministry of Sports and Culture and the Royal and Ancient (R&A), the golfing authority in the world apart from the United States and Mexico.

The first African Chairman of the KGU was the late Chris Kahara in1978.

Kahara came to the Union through Sigona Golf Club.

He was to be followed in 1980 and 1983 by two other Sigona members, Dr Peter Kamau and the late Sam Waruhiu.

Arthur C. Tannahill, the first Chairman in 1929, remains the only person to chair the Union 2 years in row or even twice reflecting the democratic nature of the KGU.

Two father and son Chairmanships have occurred.

First was R.S. Campbell(1943) and his son Ian D Campbell (1981) then Inder Talwar (1986) and his son Vishy Talwar (1995).

In 1976 the KGU elected to have a patron and the Chairman then Tom Fraser wrote to a golfing enthusiast and then Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, Duncan Ndegwa inviting him to be the first Patron of the Union.

Ndegwa remained Patron until the late 80s when another golfing enthusiast and the then Vice-President and later the third President of the Republic of Kenya, Mwai Kibaki took over as Patron.

Commending the KGU on its 90th anniversary, the Chief Executive Officer of The R&A, Martin Slumbers says: "It is with great pleasure that I write this message to congratulate the Kenya Golf Union on its 90th anniversary.

"Kenya has been hugely influential in golf's expansion throughout Africa and the KGU can take great credit for the role it has played in this development."

The book Kenya Through the Lens of Golf is available at the KGU offices at Muthaiga, book stores in Nairobi at Village Market, Yaya Bookshop, Westgate and the Karen Country Club Pro-Shop at a cost of Sh4500. Review continues on Friday.