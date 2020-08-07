Nigeria: Edo Assembly Invasion - Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu Panic-Stricken - Osagie

6 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

As Nigerians struggle to establish the reason behind the failed takeover of the Edo House of Assembly Complex by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, on Thursday morning, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, has said that the move was part of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s plot to distract Governor Godwin Obaseki's campaign train.

Security operatives on Thursday morning took over the Edo state assembly complex with patrol vehicles stationed around the area.

According to Osagie, "The APC is panic-stricken by the huge crowd of supporters in the campaign train of Governor Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming election, and resorted to the devilish plot to illegally hijack the legislature, inaugurate a parallel assembly and possibly impeach the governor.

"To the glory of God, their plan failed. What the APC has failed to understand is that in the hearts of millions of Edo people, Obaseki has become a movement, beyond a candidate that is seeking reelection."

The governor's aide assured that "Edo people will resist anything short of a free, fair and credible election, come September 19."

According to Osagie, "only this morning, my attention was drawn to a post trending on social media, in which a man, who just passed on, donated his house for Governor Obaseki's reelection campaigns.

"The children of the late man said that their father left a will that the reelection campaigns of the governor should be done in his house. I was moved by the gesture and this is another proof of the degree of affection Edo people have for Obaseki.

"Besides, leaders of the APC already know that they stand no chance in the election and are working day and night to subvert the will of the people, and this morning's stunt was one of such."

He added: "We expect more shenanigans from the APC, no matter how absurd, in the coming days, as we move closer to the September 19 date, when Edo people will reaffirm their confidence in Obaseki with their massive votes."

The former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole is backing Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.