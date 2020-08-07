Zimbabwe: Golfers Forced to Tee Off to New Reality

7 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Local golfers, who have since resorted to pulling their carts in the absence of caddies, say they are adjusting to the new realities in the Covid-19 environment.

Tendai Kunaka, who plays at Police Golf Club, said they had no choice but to embrace the changes.

"We are happy that we are playing friendlies and most of the golfers have resorted to using pull carts as a replacement for caddies," Kunaka said.

"The golfers have no option but play according to the set standards, that means we maintain social distancing, during these Covid-19 times.

"We are all concerned about the pandemic as it is very difficult to engage many people at a single time.

"But, we are happy that we are playing the sport.

"I think most of us have adjusted to using pull carts but we just have to keep hoping for the better."

He said, some times, play was now being delayed.

"There are some players, who have difficulties with their eyesight, and they have a challenge in spotting the balls, which is causing delays," he said.

"Play is being delayed as players spend time looking for balls and it is a big challenge."

